Score ESR’s magnetic iPad Pencil with 13-hour battery life while it’s down at $21 (Today only)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Digital Pencil stylus for iPad at $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will only be available for 11 hours or until stock runs out at the discounted rate. Regularly $29, it more typically sells for $25 on Amazon and is now matching our previous mention in both the black and white colorways as well as being the lowest price we can find. It’s certainly no Apple Pencil, but it is also far less expensive and still delivers notable features. You’ll find palm rejection, magnetic attachment action, and up to 13 hours of drawing and writing battery life alongside compatibility with all iPads released in 2018 or later. More details below.

There are certainly some other third-party alternatives out there for less than ESR’s. But the brand has become one of our favorite budget-friendly options in the accessory space and we don’t have much experience with most of the options that are selling for less in Amazon’s under $19 category.

We are also still tracking some solid price drops on official Apple iPad accessories you can browse through in the list below:

More on the ESR Digital iPad Stylus Pencil:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPads released in 2018 or later and iOS 12.2 and above, iPad (9th/8th/7th/6th Gen), iPad Air (5th/4th/3rd Gen), iPad mini (6th/5th Gen), iPad Pro 11” (2021/2020/2018), and iPad Pro 12.9” (2021/2020/2018); not compatible with other iPad models, iPhone, Android, Microsoft, or any other devices, please check compatibility before you order

Just Like Putting Pencil to Paper: highly sensitive Pencil provides a smooth and authentic writing experience that feels just like the real thing, palm rejection technology lets you comfortably rest your hand on your screen

Precise and Responsive: durable, ultra-precise nib with tilt sensitivity provides pixel-perfect lines that you can choose the thickness of with no lag and no noise; includes replacement nib

