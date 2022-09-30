Apple’s Magic Keyboard delivers a floating hinge design to 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $300 (Save $49)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299.99 shipped. Originally selling for $349, which is what you’ll pay for the slightly adjusted M1 model, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings, is the first time in nearly a month to save on the enhanced typing experience altogether, and comes within $1 of our previous mention. While this is the original model, Apple’s Magic Keyboards works with several iterates of iPad Pro including the latest 12.9-inch M1 model. It delivers the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

The Magic Keyboard offer above also now joins some other discounted on official 12.9-inch iPad Pro accessories. Just yesterday saw a discount go live on Apple’s official Smart Folio, which provides a rare chance to save from the usual $99. Dropping down to $70, you can now bring home an all-time low as well as some added protection, sleep/wake function, and the adjustable stand.

If you’re looking to get in on the latest that Apple has to offer in terms of iPadOS, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on its latest M1 machines. Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $199 off with its Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity in tow across several storage capacities and models at new all-time lows from $900.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!