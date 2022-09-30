Apple’s Magic Keyboard delivers a floating hinge design to 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $300 (Save $49)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Reg. $349 $300

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299.99 shipped. Originally selling for $349, which is what you’ll pay for the slightly adjusted M1 model, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings, is the first time in nearly a month to save on the enhanced typing experience altogether, and comes within $1 of our previous mention. While this is the original model, Apple’s Magic Keyboards works with several iterates of iPad Pro including the latest 12.9-inch M1 model. It delivers the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

The Magic Keyboard offer above also now joins some other discounted on official 12.9-inch iPad Pro accessories. Just yesterday saw a discount go live on Apple’s official Smart Folio, which provides a rare chance to save from the usual $99. Dropping down to $70, you can now bring home an all-time low as well as some added protection, sleep/wake function, and the adjustable stand.

If you’re looking to get in on the latest that Apple has to offer in terms of iPadOS, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on its latest M1 machines. Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $199 off with its Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity in tow across several storage capacities and models at new all-time lows from $900.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 $45 all-time ...
Sperry Savings Event takes extra 30-40% off clearance i...
elago’s 6-pack of AirPods Pro Ear Tips/covers pr...
Score 2022 lows on electric Sun Joe pressure washers an...
Sabrent’s 1TB Rocket 4 Plus 7,100MB/s Gen4 SSD ba...
Massive price drop delivers new low on JBL’s Quan...
Hisense’s latest 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV f...
GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X RX 6950 XT lets you game at 8K fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments