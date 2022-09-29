Apple’s official Smart Folio protects your 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with rare drop to $70 (Save $29)

Amazon now offers the Apple Smart Folio for latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to $29 in savings while marking one of the first cuts to date. This is also a new all-time low from Amazon, as well. Wrapping your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package for some extra protection when stored away in your bag and more.

Those who want to step up to an improved typing experience can also currently save on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio. This outfits the flagship iPadOS experience with a physical keyboard to go alongside a similar protective design as the lead deal, and is now seeing an equally rare discount down to $169.

If you’re looking to get in on the latest that Apple has to offer in terms of iPadOS, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on its latest M1 machines. Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $199 off with its Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity in tow across several storage capacities and models at new all-time lows from $900.

iPad Pro Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. You can fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!