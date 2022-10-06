Handle fall leaf cleanup with this Greenworks electric Axial blower at $127.50 (Reg. $170)

Just in time for fall, Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower for $127.50 shipped. Normally fetching $170, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and is the second-best price of the year. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day sale back in June, as well. Perfect for handling the leaf cleanup through the rest of fall, bringing this Greenworks blower into your outdoor kit is a notable tool for keeping your outdoor space nice and tidy without having to rely on a typical old rake. The cordless design delivers 115MPH air speeds for making quick work of debris with a lightweight design that delivers 10 minutes of runtime per chance from the 2Ah battery.

This offering from SnapFresh on the otherhand is a more affordable solution for tackling fall cleanup that’ll let you make out for less. The entire electric leaf blowing package – tool, battery, and charger included – will only set you back $60 right now at Amazon, delivering the 20V system which can handle dishing out 130MPH wind speeds. It lacks the same seal of approval that 9to5Toys gives the Greenworks brand from past reviews, but should get the job done for those on a tighter budget.

While you’ll find plenty of other environmentally-friendly discounts up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, this week notably saw one of the first price cuts go live on the new Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro power station. Bundled with an additional solar panel for off-grid recharging, you can now save $700 and bring home the entire kit that’s perfect for camping and tailgates at $2,098.

Greenworks 40V Axial Leaf Blower features:

Greenworks GMAX 40V System offers a wide range of easy to use tools for the homeowner and those who just want more power. This 40V Jet Blower features a high speed brushless motor that delivers 115 MPH and 430 CFM making clearing leaves a breeze. Light weight and easy to use, with a variable speed trigger and cruise control for optimized control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!