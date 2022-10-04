Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro power station and solar panel bundle hits $2,098 low (Save $700)

Just after seeing its new Explorer 1000 Pro launch yesterday, Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances to save on its flagship portable power station. Right now, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is down to $2,098 shipped. You’d more typically pay $2,798 for this package, with today’s offer delivering $700 in savings and marking the first discount on this specific bundle. It’s like getting the bundled 200W solar panel for free compared to buying the the power station by itself. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. Then there’s the bundled SolarSaga 200W panel which delivers an off-grid setup. Head below for more.

The Explorer 1000 on the otherhand from Jackery provides a more affordable way to give the campsite or tailgate some extra juice. It sells for $849 at Amazon once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, providing much of the same portable power station features as above, just without the bundled solar panel or as fast of USB-C charging ports. Its 1,002Wh is also less capable, but the Explorer 1000 should be more than ready to handle powering heaters and the like for those chillier outings, and more.

While you’ll find plenty of other environmentally-friendly discounts up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, Rad Power is still offering some of the best discounts to date on its stable of popular electric bikes. Celebrating a 500,000-rider milestone, you can now save up to $400 off various e-bikes at the lowest prices of the year.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro features:

At 2,160 Wh capacity, 2,200W AC power and 4,400W peak power, the Solar Generator 2000 Pro delivers the fastest solar recharging yet for Jackery. Powering all your imaginable appliances for outdoor and home emergency use, including pellet smokers, mini coolers, ebikes, refrigerators, air conditioners and more. The power station can be fully charged with 2 SolarSaga 200W solar panels in only 7.5 hours, and just 2 hours via AC wall outlet, and charged via car port.

