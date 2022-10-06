Assemble LEGO Mandalorian and Grogu BrickHeadz at new low of $11 (Reg. $20), more

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz for $11.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $9 off. We last saw this set sitting around $15, which has now been beaten by an extra $4 to deliver a rare drop to a steal of a price. This 295-piece creation stacks up to two fan favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away from The Mandalorian. Perfect for bringing a bit of Star Wars action to your desk or wider LEGO collection, these figures recreate Mando and Baby Yoda complete with miniature accessories and display stands. Get all of the details on why this was already a solid buy at list price in our hands-on review and why it’s hard to pass up on at today’s clearance price. Head below for other Mandalorian LEGO deals, too.

Other LEGO Mandalorian sets on sale at Amazon:

Then be sure to go check out all of the new LEGO kits that dropped at the start of the month. Amongst these recent releases is the latest from not only the Star Wars stable, but also The Mandalorian with a massive new recreation of the bounty hunter’s signature ship. Stacking up to over 6,200 pieces, the just-released UCS Razor Crest is worth a look at this year’s latest creation from a galaxy far, far away.

LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz features:

Inspire memories of epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian stories with this fun building toy for creative kids, featuring LEGO BrickHeadz versions of The Mandalorian and the Child (75317). Fans will appreciate authentic details such as The Mandalorian’s signature weapons – a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol. The Child has adjustable ears to create happy and sad expressions, and it sits in a hoverpram ‘floating’ on 4 transparent LEGO elements.

