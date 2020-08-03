LEGO’s most recent pair of buildable BrickHeadz figures debuted after long last over the weekend, bringing Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian to your collection for the first time. We’ve been waiting on this kit to launch since first being announced back in February. And now that the builds are finally out on store shelves, today we’re taking a hands-on look at the new Mandalorian BrickHeadz to see just how good of a value they are. Spoiler — these are definitely figures you’ll want in your collection. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz

LEGO’s latest BrickHeadz creations enter as some of the most highly-anticipated releases from the Star Wars theme yet. With Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian being some of the most popular characters from a galaxy far, far away right now, the release here enters right before fans are gearing up for the show’s second season.

Stacking up to 295 pieces, this bundle of BrickHeadz figures includes both the Mandalorian alongside The Child and his hover crib. The part count is split in favor of the fearsome bounty hunter, but there are plenty of authentic details to be had in both of the iconic brick-built characters. Each of the two builds gets their own miniature instruction booklet and are split into their own bags of bricks. So this is a great kit to assemble with a friend or family member.

Let’s start by taking a closer look at the Mandalorian BrickHeadz figure, which is the more complex of the two LEGO creations. If you’ve built one of LEGO’s collectible figures in the past, then Mando here is just what you’d expect. There’s the signature blocky design and similar building techniques to other characters in the theme.

The Child on the other hand stands out more from past releases. You can think of this portion of the build as two independent creations which then combine into the complete model. There’s Baby Yoda himself, which pairs with a brick-built hover crib. The scale fits perfectly in with the Mandalorian BrickHeadz and manages to assemble all of the cuteness you’d expect from the character.

Highlights

Despite standing just over 3 inches tall, these figures manage to pack plenty of authentic details from the Disney+ series. That’s easiest to see on the Mandalorian, which has plenty of little greebles and other interesting techniques that bring the character’s arsenal of gear and weapons to LEGO form. The design for pulling off his signature helmet is borrowed over from the Boba Fett BrickHeadz but leverages some new printed pieces to make it unique to the more recent bounty hunter.

Oh and speaking of printed pieces — there are quite a few included here to help bring the LEGO Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz to life. There aren’t quite as many as other figures we’ve seen in the past, but the ones that are included really do make a difference. Mine unfortunately had a bit of a defect on one of the prints. But given I received one of the initial releases, I imagine that’ll be fixed going forward. I’ve also seen other builders assemble the new BrickHeadz, and the same issue wasn’t present for them.

Now as good as the Mandalorian BrickHeadz is, The Child definitely steals the show. The miniature figure is a bit simpler than the larger counterpart, but it really nails the look. From Baby Yoda’s adorable eyes and massive ears to the companion hover crib that completes the package, LEGO really did a great job here.

Breaking down the overall value

LEGO’s latest pair of BrickHeadz enter at the $19.99 price point we’ve come to expect from the figures and include 295 pieces. No matter how you slice it, this kit is worth its cost. The part per dollar breakdown sets it at about $0.07 per brick, and the builds themselves are pretty great, too. It isn’t quite too often that a LEGO Star Wars set manages to check both of those boxes. Even some of our favorite releases in the past from the theme haven’t been quite as good of a value, making these about as well rounded as you’ll find from LEGO these days.

How does it compare to other kits?

BrickHeadz are always an easy recommendation for older collectors and younger fans alike, with the newest releases being a perfect example. For the price, there aren’t too many kits that I can recommend over the LEGO Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz. Unless you’re not the most massive Star Wars fans, the $20 you’ll spend on this kit goes further than most other creations out there.

Final thoughts

LEGO’s latest pair of buildable figures absolutely does not disappoint. Everything from the price and included pieces to the final model are spot on in my book, making these an easy recommendation to any LEGO or Star Wars fan. Sure there’s nothing groundbreaking in the building techniques, or included pieces even. But when you’re looking at characters as iconic as the Mandalorian and The Child, it doesn’t get much better than being able to assemble faithful recreations.

