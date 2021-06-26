The first ever LEGO CON kicked off this afternoon and delivered some new builds, interviews with set designers, and behind-the-scenes looks at the entire process. Ranging from the latest creations from a galaxy far, far away to new LEGO Ideas models and more, the presentation showcased the latest from the brick-built world. But not looking to sit through a 90-minute infomercial? Then you’ll want to head below for everything announced at LEGO CON.

Everything announced at LEGO CON

LEGO Star Wars headlines the new unveils

The LEGO Group kicked off LEGO CON today with a bit of a disappointing unveil of three new Star Wars kits which 9to5Toys readers already got a look at back at the beginning of the month. Headlining is the upcoming Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser which will be the flagship creation in the summer The Mandalorian lineup.

There are a selection of characters based around season two of the Disney+ series including Mando himself, Grogu, and Cara Dune. Plus, you’ll also find three all-new characters making their brick-built debut, as Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon, and a Dark Trooper are included. It clocks in with 1,336 pieces and will run you $159.99.

On top of that, you’re looking at two additional builds from the latest episodes of The Mandalorian. There’s the Imperial Troop Transport at $40, which includes 478 pieces alongside a batch of fitting minifigures. Headlined by Greef Karga, there’s also an all-new Mortar Stormtrooper and two standard Stormtroopers.

Last up, the Slave 1 is also joining the list of everything else announced at LEGO CON as the latest LEGO Star Wars set. Based on the Disney+ series, this is one of the more compact iterations of the iconic ship, and arrives with Boba Fett in his Mandalorian armor alongside Mando decked out in Beskar. This $50 build arrives with 592 pieces.

Update: Listings just went live for all three of the new unveils, which confirm our suspected August 1 release date as originally noted.

Imperial Light Cruiser: $159.99 | 1,336 pieces

| 1,336 pieces Boba Fett’s Starship: $49.99 | 593 pieces

| 593 pieces Imperial Armored Marauder: $39.99 | 478 pieces

While official release dates weren’t specifically noted, these are likely going to be joining the rest of the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup come August 1. You can get a closer look at all of the upcoming builds right here, including two new The Clone Wars creations and ore.

LEGO Ideas Foosball Table announced

At the end of last year, the LEGO Ideas team launched one of its latest contests to give fans a chance to have their models turned into an official set. In the We Love Sports contest, builders were fittingly tasked with coming up with a new sports-themed creation. Now several months later, the results are in and we now know what to look forward to in terms of the latest from LEGO Ideas.

Coming at some point down the road, the upcoming LEGO Ideas Foosball Table comes to us from builder Constructions by Donat. Complete with minifigures as the players, it’ll feature a playable design and more when it launches at some point down the road. As we’ve noted in the past, there are quite a few new LEGO Ideas creations in the works, so we aren’t expecting to see this anytime soon.

Minecraft gets in on the LEGO CON action

Minecraft is also being highlighted with four new creations that were first announced earlier in the year and are now getting the full launch treatment. Headlining the collection is The Modern Treehouse which clocks in with 909 pieces at the $119.99 price point. Featuring a modular design that lets you assemble a custom design with several different sections, there are also four minifigures from the Minecraft world and more.

Here’s a full look at the other three sets

The Jungle Abomination: $39.99 | 489 pieces

| 489 pieces The Sky Tower: $59.99 | 565 pieces

| 565 pieces The Horse Stable: $19.99 | 241 pieces

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, the first ever LEGO CON has now been wrapped up, and what a performance it was. Aside from the livestream outages and questionable target audience of the event, there were at least some good unveils. The LEGO Ideas Foosball Table was a bit of a surprise, and some hands-on looks at the new Minecraft kits is a plus, but otherwise I think many LEGO fans will be disappointed by the unveils of the 90-minute presentation.

The LEGO Group was really hyping up the new Star Wars summer unveils, and to really have it end up being three kits from The Mandaloran that we already saw nearly a month ago is a bit of a letdown to say the least. Sure it was nice to get a better look at the actual builds, but otherwise it looks like we will have to wait until the fall to see the highly-anticipated UCS Republic Gunship.

Let us know what you thought about LEGO CON 2021 in the comments below.

