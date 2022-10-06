Save 23% on TP-Link’s latest Kasa 2K Outdoor Smart Camera at its new all-time low of $46

Amazon is now offering the latest TP-Link Kasa Wired Outdoor 2K Security Camera for $45.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Typically going for $60, this 23% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you will have access to Alexa and Assistant integration with its Wi-Fi connectivity. Recordings made by the camera can either be stored in the cloud with the subscription Kasa offers or on a local microSD card. In the Kasa app, you can set up custom activity zones that will be used to detect motion and trigger actions. This camera also uses a starlight sensor to have crisp detail even in low-light conditions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated 2-way audio, then scare them off with the built-in siren. Check out our launch coverage for more details and keep reading for more.

Looking for an indoor camera instead? Check out the Kasa Smart 2K Indoor Security Camera for $31 after clipping the on-page coupon. You will find that this camera has many similar features to the outdoor camera mentioned before. Recordings can be stored locally or on the cloud, and you can use Alexa and Assistant to monitor the feeds. Kasa positions this camera as being perfect as a baby monitor. The camera can even notify you when it hears crying. With both of these cameras, the Kasa Care subscription service will give you the ability to store 30 days’ worth of clips in the cloud and gain more advanced detection functions with the cameras.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, lights, and even more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the ecobee3 lite SmartThermostat for $125.50, the lowest price of 2022 we’ve tracked. Alongside just being able to keep your home at a comfortable temperature, there’s also the added perk of energy savings thanks to the scheduling and automation features. Not to mention, support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the touchscreen-centric design.

TP-Link Kasa Wired Outdoor 2K Security Camera features:

Deploy your outdoor security camera with a true to its name weatherproof IP65. Pristine 4MP 2K video will capture every detail of what goes on outside your home, see every object someone is holding, recognize every face that passes by, no important details will be missed.

Receive notifications that matter instantly thanks to the AI-powered algorithms. If there is motion or a person detected in the security camera’s field of view, you’ll but notified as soon as it happens. No more wondering when or if the package was delivered.

Fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the outdoor security camera can also play video on your favorite supported display with Amazon Echo Show or Google Chrome Cast. Easily get your home security footage up on a larger TV display.

