Casely Halloween iPhone 12/13/14 cases 30% off: Frida Kahlo skulls and more from under $13

The new Casely iPhone 14 collection launched some 24 hours after the latest Apple handsets made an official debut and the brand is continuing its holiday-themed promotions with the now live Halloween event. Approaching the spookiest day of the year, Casely’s scariest and themed iPhone 12, 13, and 14 cases (alongside some older models and Samsung Galaxy variants) are now available at 30% off to celebrate this year’s late October festivities. You’ll find the new promo code waiting for you down below alongside more details on the latest designs.

Casely iPhone 14 Halloween case sale

Including the latest version of its staple skulls, harvest-inspired colorways, moon phase designs, and about 100 more, you can now score 30% off your entire order using code WITCHES at checkout. Free shipping is available on orders over $50 or more.

You’ll find select cases starting as low $12.50, but one standout is the new Vida y Muerte Frida Kahlo Dotted Skull Case. The iPhone 14 edition, for example, will drop from $35 down to $24.50 using the code above. Available, like most of its designs, in the Classic or more protective Bold silhouette, both with MagSafe support, it presents a calavera skull design with a dot pattern treatment that will fit in during Halloween about as much as will the rest of the year. More details below.

You can browse through all of the Casely iPhone 14 Halloween case designs right here.

Then check out some of the other new iPhone 14 cases we have had change to go hands-on with this year below:

Frida Kahlo Dotted Skull Case features:

Legendary artist Frida Kahlo used skulls and skeletons in her work throughout her lifetime to represent life and death. This limited-edition Casely x Frida Kahlo case pays homage to the revered & vibrant skull (also known as a calavera), which are typically made with sugar or clay, and can be edible or decorative.Skulls also serve as a central symbol during the Day of the Dead, a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico and in Mexican communities worldwide.

