Casely’s iPhone 14 cases with wild patterns and colors now 30% off exclusively for 9to5 readers

We have featured Casely around here a number of times for its wild designs and colorways, not to mention reviewing its MagSafe power bank, but now it’s time for its new colorful iPhone 14 cases. While the brand has now issued options for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max starting from $30, we have an exclusive discount code that will knock a solid 30% off your entire order ahead of pre-sales going live on the new Apple handsets tomorrow. Head below for more details on the discount code.

Casely’s colorful iPhone 14 cases 30% off for 9to5 readers

After seeing its new Crayola collection last month and the Pride designs before that, we now have an exclusive 30% off all of Casely’s colorful iPhone 14 cases. Simply apply code 9to5mac30 at checkout to redeem the discount. You’ll score free shipping on orders of $50, so it might be a good idea to grab a couple of them to side step the delivery fee while the price is right.

Ranging from floral and leopard prints to marble patterns, landscapes, and more abstract designs, all of the options you’ll find on this landing page are now ready for the new iPhone 14 models. Everything is MagSafe-ready and wireless charging-compatible alongside protective camera array lips and 1-year warranties. You can get even more details in our hands-on review of the previous-generation cases right here as well.

With our exclusive code above, pricing now starts at $21 on the new cases. Just one of the standout designs for me is the Viva La Vida case from the Frida Kahlo Collage collection and you can learn more about that model below:

“Viva La Vida” – Frida Kahlo inscribed that statement into her final painting “Viva La Vida, Watermelons” just days before her passing. You’ll find these three words on this limited edition Casely x Frida Kahlo phone case along with other beautiful symbols from the iconic artist’s illustrious career. Rock this case and get out there and live life to the fullest!

