Nomad launches fall outlet sale with discounts on iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, chargers, more

Nomad is now heading into the weekend today with the launch of its latest Outlet sale. Discounting a collection of cases, chargers, and other Apple accessories in the process, you’ll find some of the best prices to date across a collection of different previous-generation gear. Shipping is free in orders over $150. Our top pick is giving iPhone 13 series owners who aren’t planning to upgrade a chance to save on Nomad’s Sport Case, which drops to $29.95. You’d normally pay $40, with today’s offer delivering the best price of the year at 25% off. This is $2 under our previous mention and the first chance to save in months, as well. Nomad’s Sport Case brings a different take on protection to your iPhone 13 series handset that comes centered around a minimalist, high-gloss, hardshell backplate. Paired with a grippy TPE bumper around the edges, this case provides 6-foot drop protection on top of aluminum buttons and integrated MagSafe support that you can read all about in our review.

Nomad’s popular Base Station charger is also getting in on the Outlet Sale savings today, with a price cut down to $79.95. You’d more regularly pay $100, with today’s 20% discount matching our previous mention. With the ability to wirelessly charge two devices simultaneously, the Nomad Base Station sports a slick leather-covered surface that hides three Qi coils for making it easier to place your iPhone or AirPods in the right spot. It also features an 18W USB-C PD port on the back, as well as USB-A for topping off additional devices, too.

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts up for grabs in the Nomad Outlet sale. There are plenty of ways to outfit Apple’s latest- and previous-generation devices with some new accessories, including its signature leather stylings and more starting at just $10.

Nomad Sport Case features:

Sport Case is designed to be the minimalist’s everyday case. Slim, protective, high-end performance, and packed with features like MagSafe, a built-in Digital Business Card and metal buttons. With it’s built-in NFC digital business card, simply tap the back of Sport Case to another phone to share your contact info, social media, and more.

