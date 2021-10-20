Tested: Nomad’s new Sport iPhone 13 MagSafe cases deliver eye-catching gloss finishes

Normally Nomad is known for its leather cases, but the brand is looking to change that with its latest iPhone 13 case lineup. Debuting with a slick new appearance, the just-released Sport MagSafe cases deliver a candy coat finish in five fresh colors. Should Nomad just stuck to its basics or is its latest yet another hit? Dive into our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review for all of the details.

Hands-on with Nomad’s new Sport iPhone 13 cases

Nomad launched a collection of cases with the iPhone 13, introducing the latest iterations of its classic leather cases to go alongside some entirely new debuts. Of those, the new Sport MagSafe cases are a particular highlight, delivering much of the usual Nomad form and function to your iPhone 13 with a refreshed look.

Comprised of a candy coat hardshell exterior that pairs with a rubber bumper, the Nomad Sport iPhone 13 Cases all feature MagSafe support. There are not only versions for each of the new iPhone 13 series handsets, but also five colorways including Black, Lunar Gray, Dune, Ash Green, and Marine Blue. Each one is now available for purchase and enter at $39.95.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

High-gloss, grippy backplate

Grippy TPE protective bumper

6 foot drop protection

Works with MagSafe

Wireless charging compatible

9to5Toys’ Take

When I last checked in with Nomad, I was going hands-on with its latest iteration of leather cases for the iPhone 13. With Apple’s new handset hitting the scene came an opportunity for Nomad to stray from its Horween norms, which is where the recently released Sport MagSafe Cases come into play. Having been announced right after the handsets they’re made for, the lineup delivers a unique look compared to what we’ve come to expect from the brand.





And after getting to spend some time over the past week with the Nomad Sport iPhone 13 cases, I am definitely a convert. For the most part, the build is on par with what I’ve come to expect from the brand in the past, and delivers a slim-fitting case that is molded just for Apple’s new handsets.

Though my favorite aspect has to be the overall design, which enters with a lovely candy coat hardshell finish. I’ve been personally checking out the Lunar Gray and Ash Green colorways, though there are also three other styles available, too. Each one has this eye-catching glossy appearance that really sticks out from other cases on the market. They’re all quite stark contrasts to the leather builds we normally see, but even from other brands, Nomad’s finish here is quite unique.

For as much as I love the design, I do wish some of the polish from the leather cases had carried over. The rubber bumper that surrounds the case is the biggest offense for me, which takes away from the otherwise premium feeling build. It is the same material as with the leather cases I checked out before, but the transition from rubber to the hardshell just isn’t as seamless. This is a small critique in the long run, though.

At the end of the day, $40 is a bit steep for what is in all honestly a plastic case. Though for what you’re getting, Nomad has certainly delivered all of the features and quality you’d expect for its new Sport iPhone 13 cases. The finishes are about as eye-catching as they come and pair quite well with all of the new colors that Apple’s latest handsets come in. For all of those times where the added durability and drop protection will come in handy, I will almost certainly be reaching for one of Nomad’s latest, even if it means setting one of the classic leather styles to the side.

