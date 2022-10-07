Official Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge with a $20 Target gift card at $100, 8-can model at $79

Still looking to buy the official Xbox Mini Fridge? Target has the standard model Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge in-stock with a $20 gift card attached for in-store pickup and Walmart has the smaller 4.5L model live at $79. Pre-orders on the novel little collectible first went live back in April before quickly selling out. While hands-on reviews suggest it really isn’t the greatest functioning fridge in the end, it is still a neat little collectible for gamers and Xbox fans with today’s offer delivering one of the best deals and another shot at bringing it into your gaming room. More details below.

Replica Series X Xbox Mini Fridge

The Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge started as a meme of sorts, based on how the new Series X looked a lot like a rectangular fridge, and so Microsoft made it happen for real.

What started as a viral meme became a life-size reality when we created the world’s first-ever, fastest, and most powerful Xbox Series X Fridge, a 6-foot, 400 pound, 1:1 scale replica of our beloved console. But we didn’t stop there. After an all-out Twitter war and battle of the brands, Xbox came out on top with your votes, so we vowed to make your mini fridge memes a reality.

It plugs into a AC wall outlet or DC 12V automobile jack with a 10L capacity that can hold up up to 12 soda cans (it also has a couple snack shelves on the inside fo the door). The top ventilation-like grid and Xbox logo light up with individual on/off switches as well. Again, it might not be the best actual fridge out there, but it is very much an interesting and novel little official collectible.

