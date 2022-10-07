Official Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge with a $20 Target gift card at $100, 8-can model at $79

Justin Kahn -
WalmartTarget
From $79
Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders

Still looking to buy the official Xbox Mini Fridge? Target has the standard model Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge in-stock with a $20 gift card attached for in-store pickup and Walmart has the smaller 4.5L model live at $79. Pre-orders on the novel little collectible first went live back in April before quickly selling out. While hands-on reviews suggest it really isn’t the greatest functioning fridge in the end, it is still a neat little collectible for gamers and Xbox fans with today’s offer delivering one of the best deals and another shot at bringing it into your gaming room. More details below. 

Replica Series X Xbox Mini Fridge

The Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge started as a meme of sorts, based on how the new Series X looked a lot like a rectangular fridge, and so Microsoft made it happen for real. 

What started as a viral meme became a life-size reality when we created the world’s first-ever, fastest, and most powerful Xbox Series X Fridge, a 6-foot, 400 pound, 1:1 scale replica of our beloved console. But we didn’t stop there. After an all-out Twitter war and battle of the brands, Xbox came out on top with your votes, so we vowed to make your mini fridge memes a reality. 

It plugs into a AC wall outlet or DC 12V automobile jack with a 10L capacity that can hold up up to 12 soda cans (it also has a couple snack shelves on the inside fo the door). The top ventilation-like grid and Xbox logo light up with individual on/off switches as well. Again, it might not be the best actual fridge out there, but it is very much an interesting and novel little official collectible. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Target

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: Is Bellroy’s eco leather iPhone case and ...
Get a lifetime subscription to one of the best airline ...
You can now order a Steam Deck and the all-new Docking ...
Save $401 on Microsoft’s 13.5-inch Surface Laptop...
Android app deals of the day: Trials of Mana, The First...
Popular Rad Power Bikes drop to best prices of the year...
NETGEAR’s Nighthawk MK63 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pa...
Up to 30% off stainless steel trash cans: simplehuman, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments