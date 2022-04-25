Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders are live once again at Best Buy!

Update: Pre-orders are now live on the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Thermoelectric Cooler at $99.99 via Best Buy. There’s no telling how long it might last so jump in now!

Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders are kicking off today! What was once a hilarious meme, has now shrunk down and become an actual collectible product for purchase. While we are expecting the new Xbox Mini Fridge to be hard to come by, and especially so during the first wave of pre-orders kicking off today, we are here to help the cause. You’ll find some quick links below to the exclusive US pre-order at Target, just make sure you get in there as soon as possible to ensure you score one during the first wave of pre-sales. Head below for more details on Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders.

Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders kick off today!

Where will the Xbox Mini Fridge be available? When will the Xbox Mini Fridge go up for pre-order? How to score an Xbox Mini Fridge?

Well, we have specific answers for some of those questions, but not all. Microsoft has already said that Target will carry the exclusive pre-order listings in the US, but there are no direct details just yet from Target or elsewhere as to when that’s going to happen.

As of right now, you’re best bet is to follow the link below and hope for the best. There’s doesn’t appear to be a proper listing page available just yet, but you will find the Target Xbox Mini Fridge landing page right here, which will likely soon transform into a link to the proper page at some point.

For more details on international availability swing by our launch coverage right here where you’ll find more details on the fridge itself.

