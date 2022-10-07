Up to 30% off stainless steel trash cans: simplehuman, small home office, more from $17

simplehuman 4.5L Round Step Can

We have now spotted a series of notable price drops on stainless steel trash cans with pricing starting from $17 on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ranging from larger kitchen models right through to those smaller round options for the bathroom, home office, or bedroom, we are now tracking up to 30% off a series of options if at a discount if you’re looking for an upgrade. From higher-end simplehuman variants to some more affordable Amazon Basics models, you’ll find our top picks waiting down below. 

Amazon stainless steel trash can deals:

You’ll find more discounted upgrades for around the house waiting in our home goods guide right here, but if it’s the more intelligent enhancements you’re after there are plenty of those as well. Highlighted by a new low on Google’s original wired Nest Video Doorbell, our smart home hub is packed to the brim with notable price drops on gear like TP-Link’s latest Kasa 2K Outdoor Smart Camera and the ecobee3 lite Home kit-enabled thermostat controller to keep your bills down over the winter, just to name a few. 

simplehuman 4.5L Round Step Can features:

  • STRONG STEEL PEDAL – simplehuman’s strong steel pedal is engineered to last over 150,000 steps — that’s more than 20 steps a day for 20 years.
  • SILENT CLOSE LID – simplehuman’s patented lid shox technology controls the motion of the lid for a slow, silent close.
  • PERFECT FOR BATHROOMS – Fits well in bathrooms or wherever space is limited.
  • REMOVABLE INNER BUCKET – Inner bucket lifts out for easy trash disposal.
  • REPLACEMENT BUCKET AVAILABLE – If your bucket gets messy over time, freshen up your can with an inexpensive replacement bucket.

