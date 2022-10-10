9to5Toys Daily: October 10, 2022 – M1 iPad Pros from $699, Apple Watch Series 8, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/10/9to5Toys-Daily-101022-11.03-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Instant Pot sale up to $100 off: Air fryer ovens...
ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Keyboard ...
Spigen’s new Pixel 7/Pro cases now live and up to...
Joe’s New Balance Black Friday Sale takes 25% off...
Smartphone Accessories: Shargeek Macintosh USB-C GaN II...
Bose Fall deals up to $230 off hit ahead of Prime Day s...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: 60 Seconds!, Behi...
ECCO’s Fall Sale takes 25-30% off sneakers, golf ...
Load more...
Show More Comments