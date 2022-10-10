AirPods Max deliver ANC and Spatial Audio at the best price yet of $355 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

Joining this morning’s M1 iPad Pro clearance sale, Woot is now rolling out the best price to date on Apple’s flagship AirPods Max ANC Headphones in all of the styles. Dropping down to $354.99 in certified refurbished condition, Prime members will lock in free shipping to dodge the usual $6 delivery fee. Originally fetching $549, you’re looking at a new all-time low on any condition model of the headphones, with $194 in savings attached. This is $15 under our previous mention of a refurbished pair from back in August, as well.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

You could instead go with the newer AirPods Pro 2, which take on more of a true wireless design than the over-ear build of the AirPods Max above. Packed into that different form-factor is the new inclusion of an adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of which makes the $239 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling for those who don’t need a more capable listening experience.

Or just go with these even more affordable AirPods 2 and call it a day. Currently discounted down to $90, the clearance sale is offering one of the best prices yet with plenty of value bundled in for $39 off. These won’t be delivering quite as capable of a listening experience without Spatial Audio, but still arrive with plenty of Apple’s signature tech for far less

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

