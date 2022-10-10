Amazon clears out Echo speakers and smart displays with all-time lows from $18

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart Home
Save now From $18

After seeing Amazon take to the stage last Wednesday for its annual September event, the company is now clearing out an assortment of its Alexa-enabled Echo speakers and smart displays. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick from the fall sale brings the latest Echo speaker down to $59.99 in three different colors. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and matches the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day and beats our previous mention by $10. While Amazon just refreshed the lower end of its smart speaker lineup, this 4th generation model is still the latest flagship offering and arrives with all of the same Alexa features you’d expect including smart home voice control, help answering questions, and music playback. The most recent Echo edition packs a robust internal speaker array and comes in three different fabric-wrapped form-factors. Head below for more from $18.

Other Echo speaker deals: 

Echo smart displays on sale:

Amazon Echo features:

Talk about well-rounded. Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO’s latest double VIP points promotion offers rare...
Drop a Klipsch 2.1 Bluetooth speaker system with subwoo...
Tested: Hands-on with OWC’s machined metal USB-A/...
Best Amazon fall Prime Day 2022 deals: Save on latest f...
Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, 60 Seconds!, Tallo...
Eve HomeKit sensors, cameras, more go on sale ahead of ...
New low now live on LG’s 2022 65-inch 4K 120Hz VR...
Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power stati...
Load more...
Show More Comments