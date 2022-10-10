Nespresso’s regularly $200 Vertuo Next Breville coffee/espresso machine now down at $128

Woot is getting in on the fall Prime Day festivities today with its own Best of Home sale headlined by the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine at $127.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery otherwise. Although we have seen this model in the $140 range over the last couple months, it carries a regular price of $200 on Amazon and is now roughly $10 below the lowest we have tracked there. The Breville edition of the Nespresso Vertuo Next delivers single-serve coffee and espresso to your morning routine with your choice of cup size up to 18-ounces alongside double shots via its simple “one-touch brewing system.” The whole unit only takes up 5.5-inches of counter space and is made of “54% recycled materials” with an energy-saving automatic turn-off function. More details below.

If you prefer to be in the Keurig single-serve ecosystem, we are now tracking holiday pricing on the brand’s K-Mini Coffee Maker at $50 shipped. That’s up to 50% off the regular going rate of $100 you see the machine listed for at several retailers and the current price drop is now live on a range of colorways we don’t often see on sale. Get a closer look for yourself right here.

The fall Prime Day sale won’t officially launch for another hour or so, but the deals are indeed already going live. From Apple gear and smart home products, headphones, and much more. Everything will be organized in our master deal hub right here. Just be sure to also swing by our home goods guide if you’re specifically looking for kitchen and cooking gear including the now live price drops on Instant’s Pot Plus coffee brewer that can handle just about anything you throw at it, from ground beans and espresso to Nespresso and K-Cup pods.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Machine features:

IMPOSSIBLY GOOD QUALITY: The Vertuo Next Nespresso machine makes an extraordinary cup of coffee in a variety of sizes and producing velvety crema indicative of only the highest quality (exclusively compatible with Nespresso Vertuo coffee pods)

A RANGE OF OPTIONS: Nespresso Vertuo Next makes both coffee & espresso in a variety of sizes: 5, 8, and 18oz coffees, & single and double espresso; includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso coffee pods (assortment may vary from picture)

QUALITY ROOTED IN SUSTAINABILITY: The hermetically sealed aluminum coffee pod protect the freshness of our coffee, but its also fully recyclable; Nespresso’s recycling program makes returning and recycling your capsules easy

