Anker’s latest L35 RoboVac/mop hits new Prime Day low at $260, more from $127 (Up to $330 off)

Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings are delivering new all-time lows on Anker’s latest smart RoboVac models. You can now score the new RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with auto-empty station for $379.99 shipped. That’s up to $170 off the regular $550 price tag, $70 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. You’l also find the new RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop without the empty bin at the $259.99 all-time low, which is $20 under our previous mention and $140 below the going rate. As you might know from our launch coverage, the new model leverages the brand’s latest laser navigation technology to scan your home and build real-time maps all while making use of Z-shaped cleaning paths and doubling as a mop. You can expect an impressive 3,200Pa suction power as well as voice/smartphone control, no-go zones, and other customization joining the 60-day auto-empty bin action. Head below for more details and the rest of the Anker RoboVac fall Prime Day deals.

Alongside deals on the Anker cordless hand vacuums starting from $36 shipped, there are several other robotic cleaners on sale for Prime Day right now as well. You’re looking at up to $330 in savings on the higher-end models with some of the entry-level solutions now sliding into the $140 and under range:

Roborock also launched its Prime Day robotic vacuum cleaner deals with some even higher-end options alongside its more affordable solutions. There’s up to $290 in savings to be had here with select options starting at $180 shipped. All of those Prime Day deals are neatly organized for you right here from our coverage earlier this morning. Then head over to our master hub for an up-to-date look at all of the most notable offers across all product categories.

