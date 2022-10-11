Apple’s just-released AirPods Pro 2 fall to new all-time low of $235 in fall Prime Day sale

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is delivering one of the first chances to save on the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2. Now dropping down to $234.99 shipped, today’s offer is $14 off the usual $249 going rate and available exclusively for Prime members. Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Or just go with these even more affordable AirPods 2 and call it a day. Currently discounted down to $90, the clearance sale is offering one of the best prices yet with plenty of value bundled in for $39 off. These won’t be delivering quite as capable of a listening experience without Spatial Audio, but still arrive with plenty of Apple’s signature tech for far less

Then be sure to keep it locked to our fall Prime Day hub for all of the other most notable offers this week. We’re breaking down the best of the best across everything from the latest from Apple and Google to other tech, home goods, and much more!

AirPods Pro 2 features:

  • Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise 
  • Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise 
  • Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

