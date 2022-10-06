Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value with $90 clearance discount (Save $39)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $129 these days, you’re looking at $39 in savings and the second-best price to date. This comes within $11 of the all-time low, with today’s offer delivering a rare chance to bring home one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Though if the previous-generation models just won’t do, the MagSafe-equipped AirPods Pro are also still up for grabs at less than retail. This time around, you can score the ANC earbuds with more recent MagSafe charging case at $180, down from the usual $249 price tag. This is marking the one of the best prices of the year as well as a great option to step up from the more affordable, albeit less capable AirPods 2 above.

Then be sure to go check out the all-new debuts from Anker that just hit the scene last week. Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 but AirPods and plenty of other earbuds from all the main smartphone ecosystems as some of the first to offer built-in heart rate monitoring. That’s alongside personalized ANC, Spatial Audio support, and even 9-hour battery life in just the earbuds. Our launch coverage takes a quick hands-on look at what to expect, as well.

More on Apple AirPods:

Access incomparable convenience with 2nd generation Apple AirPods, high-performance wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re in your ears. A fresh Apple H1 chip provides a host of user benefits including increased wireless connection stability, faster device switching times, quicker call connection times, and voice-enabled Siri access. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods deliver up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

