Best fall Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: JBL lows at $22, Sony, Anker, more from $18.50

JBL Go 3 Speaker

It’s now time for all of the best fall Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals. While we have already seen some solid price drops on Bose speakers and Amazon’s smart Echo models for this week’s massive 2-day shopping event, we have now spotted some notable price drops on models from JBL, Bang & Olufsen, Sony, Anker, and others. Pricing is currently starting at $18.50 shipped (if you’re fast) with JBL offerings from $22 to deliver new Amazon 2022 lows. The Sony X-Series lineup we reviewed alongside other models in the brand’s lineup are also now matching the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. Head below for a closer look at all of the best fall Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals. 

Best fall Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

And in case you missed them earlier we are also tracking a host of notable Bose deals including headphones and the Bluetooth speakers below:

If it’s the smart speakers you’re after, you’ll want dive into the new all-time lows Amazon is serving up on its Echo lineup with prices starting from $18 shipped. Then hit up our fall Prime Day deal hub for an overview of all the most important price drops now live. 

JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Wireless Bluetooth Streaming
  • 5 hours of playtime
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • Speakerphone
  • Audio Cable Input
  • Included Components: Speaker; Micro Usb Cable; Quick Start Guide

