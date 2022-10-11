Bose Fall deals up to $230 off hit ahead of Prime Day sale: Speakers, earbuds, more from $89

Just hours ahead of Amazon’s upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, the official fall Bose deals are now live. Delivering up to $230 in savings, you’ll find notable deals on the brand’s sought after noise cancelling headphones and earbuds as well as its Bluetooth speakers, home theater audio gear, and more – even the Sleepbuds are getting in on the action. Pricing starts from $89 on Amazon and the Bose certified refurbished listings (“thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards”) that ship with same warranty as new products alongside a host of brand new options from $149 – free shipping available on orders over $50. Head below for a closer look at the Fall Bose deals.

Fall Prime Day Bose speaker deals:

Fall Bose deals – Headphones:

Outside of the Fall Bose deals and now available for pre-order, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the new QuietComfort II earbuds as well. The latest from Bose launched at the same time as Apple’s new second-generation AirPods Pro 2 with a new, more compact charging case, updated CustomTune sound calibration technology, the ActiveSense ANC transparency mode, and more. Get a complete breakdown right here.

Bose SoundLink Flex speaker features:

Fall Bose deals: Music fuels and complements so many of life’s passions, and you want to take yours with you — wherever you go. The SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is the perfect musical sidekick, with a rugged design able to withstand water, dust, and a few bumps and bruises along the way. Whether you’re hiking in the mountains or having friends over for dinner, the powerful SoundLink Flex will amaze you with lifelike performance and deep, rich tones that elevate any moment.

