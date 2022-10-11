Google Pixel 6a drops to new $329 all-time low with $120 fall discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $329 shipped. You’re looking at $120 in savings from the usual $449 price tag while delivering a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mentions. Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

A great accessory for your new Pixel 6a would be scoring the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Alongside just charging your handset with 23W of Qi wireless power, the stand can also be used to turn a Pixel 6a into a mini Nest Hub display for showing off various widgets while you refuel. It’s a notable nightstand companion for charging your device and so much more at $79.

Alongside all of the best app and game deals for your device that are discounted in the usual place, last week started off with a price cut on another brand’s flagship handset. Right now Amazon is also marking down the Motorola Edge+ smartphone to the best price we’ve seen from the retailer, taking 33% off in order to deliver a chance to score the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-backed handset for $666.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

