Save 33% on the Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at $666 Amazon low

Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Motorola Edge+ 2022 512GB Android Smartphone down to $665.88 shipped. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts of the year at 33% off. This marks a new all-time low at Amazon and is the second-best price from any retailer. Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

A slightly newer addition to the Motorola Android stable, the Edge 2022 smartphone arrives at a more affordable price point. Cutting down the price to $600, this handset is a bit more affordable than the lead deal but does come with some trade-offs. While it does share a 144Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity as the flagship above, this lower-end model steps down to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Even so, if you’re looking to save every penny possible, those downgrades might be worth the added cash.

Alongside all of the best app and game deals now up for grabs for your smartphone, our Android guide is kicking off the week with an ongoing price cut on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet. This model is now sitting at a new all-time low that’s well below previous mentions thanks to a discount down to $610, delivering Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance in a 12.4-inch AMOLED form-factor.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

