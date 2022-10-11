LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus slated to launch next year with 2,700 pieces and Jonesy minifig

In LEGO news we honestly never thought we would be covering, today 9to5Toys can report that the LEGO Group plans on squading up with the folks over at Epic Games in order to bring one of its most iconic titles into the brick-built world. There are any number of vehicles and builds from Fortnite that would deserve the LEGO treatment, but above all of them, the Battle Bus is one of the game’s most recognizable inclusions. And in April of 2023, we’ll be seeing a massive 2,700-piece version hit LEGO store shelves.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus launching in 2023

Earlier in the year, we covered the partnership between Epic Games and the LEGO Group in order to build a kid-friendly metaverse. While fruits of those labors still have yet to really surface in any form, it seems like the two companies are working on more than just digital experiences.

Slated to arrive next year, the upcoming LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus will enter as set number 10317. It will be sitting the scene at the start of spring with a lofty price tag attached (more on that in a second) and will mark the very first creation we’ve seen from the video game, let alone the Epic Games stables at large. It will stack up to 2,712 pieces and is slated to arrive on the more display-oriented side of the LEGO catalog.

To go alongside the Battle Bus, the LEGO Group will also be bringing one of the Fortnite’s most iconic characters into the set. As of now, 9to5Toys can only report on a single minifigure being included, with Jonsey making his LEGO debut with a detailed design that includes arm printing.

Launching on April 1 as of now, the upcoming LEGO Fortnite set will hit store shelves with a $249.99 price tag here in the United States. That makes the Battle Bus more of a collectible than a playscale set, if the over 2,700 pieces weren’t already a giveaway. There’s no info right now confirming it, but we can also expect to see an included display plaque that includes some information about the vehicle’s appearance in the battle royal game.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO Fortnite seems like one of the few video game collaborations that actually makes sense, and so there actually seems like this could be the start of a new lineup of sets. As of now, we can’t report on a larger wave or anything, but with the LEGO Group having ended its partnership with Blizzard and Overwatch earlier this year, it seems like the company will want to fill those shoes with one of the strongest video game IPs out there right now.

Love it or hate it, Fortnite getting the brick-built treatment would be huge for LEGO. It’ll be exciting to see if this is just a one-off set like this year’s Optimus Prime collaboration with Hasbro, or will be the start of a new lineup in the Gaming sub-theme that has been supposedly in the works for ages.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!