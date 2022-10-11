New Prime Day lows hit 2022 Lenovo, Acer, HP Chromebooks starting from $80 (Up to $150 off)

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon has now kicked off a notable Chromebook event with deals starting from $80 shipped. You’ll find 2022 model Acer, HP, and Lenovo models sitting at new Amazon all-time low pricing to celebrate this year’s second Prime Day savings bonanza. If you’re looking for a lightweight laptop to lug around with you to coffee shops, back and forth to work, or to class, you’ll definitely want to, at the very least, take a quick browse through the the fall Prime Day Chromebook sale. And be sure to head below for some of our top picks.

Fall Prime Day Chromebook sale:

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is simple to use – just login to your Google account and you’re ready to go with access to your email, documents, calendar, and more

Laptop or tablet – why not both? With a 13″ FHD touchscreen, you can use your Lenovo Chromebook the way that works best for you to browse online, listen to music, stream movies, or video chat with friends

With the streamlined Chrome OS packed with the latest features, this convertible Chromebook offers a quick and nimble system response time

The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook streams audio that’s surprisingly loud and clear for a compact device, thanks to its enhanced stereo speakers and built-in amplifier that’s certified by Waves Audio

