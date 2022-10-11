Rare Prime Day deal brings NordicTrack’s Alexa Adjustable Dumbbells down to $364 (Reg. $429)

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering the NordicTrack’s iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set for $364.29 shipped. Regularly $429, this is $65 off the going rate and the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon. Ranging from 5 to 50 pounds with the included floor rack, this system makes use of a motorized weight selector with both voice-control (via compatible Alexa devices) or manual selection. Ergonomic square weight plates, non-slip handles, a tablet stand, and a 30-day iFit membership join the system’s onboard digital LED screen to display your current weight selection for a truly modern solution. You can get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts. More details below.

Just after Amazon unveiled all of its 2022/2023 new hardware releases. late last month official news of a fall Prime Day event came down through the wire. Bringing the typical summer deal festivities into October for the first time, the Prime Early Access Sale is already shaping up to be a notable one with major deals, new all-time lows, and some of the best prices of the year on tech, home goods, smart home gear, and much more on tap with everything waiting in our deal hub as it goes live.

NordicTrack’s iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell Set features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

