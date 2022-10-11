SodaStream bundles hit new lows for Prime Day from $70: Terra, retro Art, more (Up to 38% off)

Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings are now carrying over to a collection of SodaStream sparkling water makers starting from $70. One notable option here as the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle down at $124.99 shipped in all four colorways. Regularly $200 and more like closer to $180 as of late on Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there for this particular configuration with all fo the color options marked down and the best we can find. Not only are we looking at what I would consider to be among the most attractive models in the lineup with the retro appeal and vintage-style handle, but it also ships with everything you need to get started, and them some. This bundle includes a pair of 60L Co2 cylinders, two dishwasher safe bottles, and a 2-pack of 40 ml bubly flavor drops. You’ll be making your own custom sparkling water at home all year round, and in style. But you’ll also want to head below for a more details on the rest of the SodaStream Fall Prime Day deals.

Over on this landing page, the rest of the SodaStream Fall Prime Day deals are waiting. Delivering up to 38% off, you’ll find the entry-level Terra model bundle from just under $70 – here’s our hands-on review of that model – as well as a host of other options like the Aqua Fizz that includes stainless steel accents and glass serving bottles. Take a closer look at everything right here.

The Prime Early Access Sale kitchen deals don’t stop there however. Alongside everything else in our home goods guide, you’ll also find deep deals on COSORI smartphone/voice-controlled air fryers, as well as all of the Prime Ninja kitchen deals at up to $150 off and the new Prime Day lows live on Instant Pot cookers from $59.50. Stay locked to our Prime Early Access Sale deal hub right here and the 9to5Toys Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute coverage.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (1) Twin Pack Dishwasher safe botle, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Art machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!