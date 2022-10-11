Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones see first Amazon discount to $348 (Save $50), more

Not to be outdone by the new all-time low on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, Sony is now stepping in with one of the very first chances to save on its latest flagship headphones. Courtesy of Amazon and on sale alongside a collection of other gear, the new Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones are down to $348 shipped. Normally fetching $398, this is the first chance to save on a new condition set of the cans with $50 in savings attached on top of the new all-time low status.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

Taking more of a unique approach than its flagship offerings, the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds are also getting in on the savings and now drop down to $128 in two colorways. Normally fetching $178, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that allow sound to naturally passthrough from the outside world. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is also ushering in a collection of other discounts on headphones, earbuds, and personal listening experiences. Including the latest from Apple to Bose, Beats, and many other popular brands, there is something for everyone. So whether you want to go with a first-party solution to fit into your handset’s respective ecosystem or want a more versatile pair of buds, there are plenty of all-time lows up for grabs.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!