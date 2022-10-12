AeroGarden Harvest 360 bundle hits Amazon 2022 low at $76.50 (Reg. $129+), more from $9.50

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on AeroGardens as well as a host of extra seed pod kits for folks already invested in its indoor gardens. One notable deal is on the AeroGarden Harvest 360 with a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $76.74 shipped. Regularly $165, it more typically sells for around $129 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked there since way back in January. This model supports up to six plants at once to deliver fresh herbs, veggies, and flowers all year round. With no soil needed, you simply insert the AeroGarden seed pod kits and water them when the system reminds you to – it will automatically turn the grow lights on and off as needed to require as little effort on your part as possible. This unit ships with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started, but there are also additional seed pod kits seeing Prime Day deals right now. Head below for a closer look.

All of the AeroGarden fall Prime Day deals can be found on this page. While the indoor garden detailed above is the most affordable in the sale, there are higher-end models marked down as well alongside a host of seed pod kits and accessories starting from $9.50 shipped including heirloom lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and more.

If you’re looking for something to take care of your outdoor flora, whether it be now or next spring, off-season deals on Rachio’s HomeKit sprinkler controllers are now live from $170. Head over to our smart home hub for additional deals including Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Control Hub and the outdoor smart plugs in the Kasa Prime Day sale as well.

AeroGarden Harvest 360 features:

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

PLANT TO PLATE – Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple

EASY TO USE – Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system. Do not allow water to contact hot LED Grow Lights

