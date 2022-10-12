New Prime Day lows on Spigen iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe wallet, chargers, more from $12.50

Joining the iPhone 14 cases deals from Totallee and CASETiFY as well as these iOttie Easy Velox MagSafe car mounts and everything in our smartphone accessories hub, it’s now time for the Spigen fall Prime Day deals. Amazon 2-day shopping event will be coming to a close later this evening but there’s still plenty of time to capitalize on Spigen’s iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series accessory offers with pricing starting from $12.50 shipped. All of the iPhone 14 cases we featured on sale recently have now dropped to new all-time lows and are complemented by solid price drops on a range the brand’s MagSafe-ready chargers, mounts, and wallets. Head below for a closer look at the Spigen fall Prime Day deals.
Spigen fall Prime Day deals – MagSafe gear
- OneTap Pro Car Mounts from $34.50 (Reg. $40+)
- MagFit Car Mount $17 (Reg. $20)
- O-Mag MagSafe Grip Ring from $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- MagFit Smart Fold Magnetic Wallet $32 (Reg. $40)
- ArcField MagSafe Charging Puck $20 (Reg. $25)
- ArcHybrid MagSafe Battery Pack $35 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
And some wall charger deals:
- 65W GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station $42 (Reg. $60)
- 40W Dual USB-C Charger $23.50 (Reg. $30)
- 20W Dual USB-C Charger $13.50 (Reg. $18)
- And even more…
Prime Day Spigen iPhone 14 case deals:
- Tough Armor MagFit $27 (Reg. up to $50)
- Ultra Hybrid MagFit $22.50 (Reg. up to $45)
- Rugged Armor MagFit $20 (Reg. $25)
- Spigen iPhone 14 Cryo Armor Case $19.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
- Ultra Hybrid $13.50 (Reg. up to $30)
- Ultra Hybrid MagFit Zero:One $24.50 (Reg. up to $45)
- iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
- Liquid Crystal $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- 2-pack iPhone 14 Tempered Glass Screen Protector $14 (Reg. $19)
- And even more…
Rugged Armor MagFit iPhone 14 case features:
- Magnet integrated case – Compatible with MagSafe
- Extreme Protection Tech provides shock absorption and maximum protection
- Slim, form-fitted and lightweight
- Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design
- iPhone 14 Case Compatible with iPhone 14
