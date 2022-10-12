New Prime Day lows on Spigen iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe wallet, chargers, more from $12.50

Justin Kahn -
Joining the iPhone 14 cases deals from Totallee and CASETiFY as well as these iOttie Easy Velox MagSafe car mounts and everything in our smartphone accessories hub, it’s now time for the Spigen fall Prime Day deals. Amazon 2-day shopping event will be coming to a close later this evening but there’s still plenty of time to capitalize on Spigen’s iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series accessory offers with pricing starting from $12.50 shipped. All of the iPhone 14 cases we featured on sale recently have now dropped to new all-time lows and are complemented by solid price drops on a range the brand’s MagSafe-ready chargers, mounts, and wallets. Head below for a closer look at the Spigen fall Prime Day deals.

Spigen fall Prime Day deals – MagSafe gear

And some wall charger deals:

Prime Day Spigen iPhone 14 case deals:

Rugged Armor MagFit iPhone 14 case features:

  • Magnet integrated case – Compatible with MagSafe
  • Extreme Protection Tech provides shock absorption and maximum protection
  • Slim, form-fitted and lightweight
  • Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design
  • iPhone 14 Case Compatible with iPhone 14

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

