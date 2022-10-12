Samsung Galaxy Buds 2/Pro get in on fall Prime savings starting at $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $99.99 shipped as part of its fall Prime Day savings event. Available in all four styles, you’re looking at 33% in savings from the usual $150 price tag as well as one of the best prices to date at $12 under our previous mention. If you’re not sold on the new Pro 2 models that just launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Stepping up the feature set from the lead deal, spending an extra $20 right now will also score you the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro as part of Amazon’s sale today. Through the end of the day, these higher-end earbuds are down to $119.99 from the usual $200 going rate in order to mark the third-best price to date at 40% off.

Samsung’s original flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and that sentiment holds up even better with today’s all-time low price cut.

Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is also ushering in a collection of other discounts on headphones, earbuds, and personal listening experiences. Including the latest from Apple to Bose, Beats, and many other popular brands, there is something for everyone. So whether you want to go with a first-party solution to fit into your handset’s respective ecosystem or want a more versatile pair of buds, there are plenty of all-time lows up for grabs.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!