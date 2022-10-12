Satechi MagSafe chargers, power stations, other iPhone accessories now on sale from $15

Rikka Altland -
AmazonPrime Day 2022Satechi
Reg. $30+ From $15

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is discounting an assortment of Satechi charging gear and Apple accessories with free shipping across the board. A top pick has the Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand marked down to $89.99. Normally fetching $120, this $30 discount is one of the best prices to date at $6 below previous mentions. Sporting a 3-in-1 design, this charging station arrives with MagSafe as a centerpiece thanks to the 7.5W magnetic mount. That’s then supplemented by an integrated Apple Watch charging dock as well as a 5W Qi pad for refueling AirPods and the like, both of which are built into the streamlined base. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, and you’ll find even more highlights from the sale down below.

Satechi fall Prime Day discounts:

Aside from these popular Satechi offerings that are all at some of the best prices of the year, the fall Prime Day sale is also marking down some must-have Anker accessories. Delivering new all-time lows across the board, pricing starts at $21 and applies to everything from its new GaNPrime chargers to other charging accessories and more.

Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

Keep all your devices charged and organized in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Featuring wireless charging support for all your Apple devices to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously, so they are charged and ready whenever you are. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2022

Satechi

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon offers outerwear from Cole Haan and Tommy Hilfig...
Amazon 2022 low hits KitchenAid’s metal Artisan T...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2/Pro get in on fall Prime savings ...
CASETiFY iPhone 14 cases see first price drop for Prime...
ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat drops to $173 low (Save ...
Anker’s eufy Smart R10 Retrofit Lock with Keypad ...
USB-A/C Prime Day flash drive deals from $4: 2022 Samsu...
Lockly Smart Lock Prime deals: Secure Plus Latch Blueto...
Load more...
Show More Comments