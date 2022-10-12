Satechi MagSafe chargers, power stations, other iPhone accessories now on sale from $15

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is discounting an assortment of Satechi charging gear and Apple accessories with free shipping across the board. A top pick has the Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand marked down to $89.99. Normally fetching $120, this $30 discount is one of the best prices to date at $6 below previous mentions. Sporting a 3-in-1 design, this charging station arrives with MagSafe as a centerpiece thanks to the 7.5W magnetic mount. That’s then supplemented by an integrated Apple Watch charging dock as well as a 5W Qi pad for refueling AirPods and the like, both of which are built into the streamlined base. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, and you’ll find even more highlights from the sale down below.

Satechi fall Prime Day discounts:

Aside from these popular Satechi offerings that are all at some of the best prices of the year, the fall Prime Day sale is also marking down some must-have Anker accessories. Delivering new all-time lows across the board, pricing starts at $21 and applies to everything from its new GaNPrime chargers to other charging accessories and more.

Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

Keep all your devices charged and organized in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Featuring wireless charging support for all your Apple devices to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously, so they are charged and ready whenever you are.

