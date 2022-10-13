Amazon low hits Bang & Olufsen’s metal Explore Portable Speaker at $140.50 (30% off)

Joining today’s new all-time low on Ultimate Ears’ just-released WONDERBOOM 3, Amazon is now offering the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $140.64 shipped. Regularly $199 directly from Bang & Olufsen, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While we have seen the black model in the $179 range over the last few months at Amazon, this is also the lowest price we have ever tracked there. The Beosound Explore boasts a hard anodized aluminum shell alongside a waterproof and dust-resistant design so it can be used just about anywhere, indoors and out. The “surprisingly powerful bass and True360 sound” are joined by up to 27 hours of wireless battery life, customizable EQ settings via the Bang & Olufsen iOS/Android app, and your typical Bluetooth streaming functionality. Head below for more details.

We are stil tracking the originally $450 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker at $100, but for something even more affordable take a look at the JBL Clip 4 or JBL Go 3. Currently marked down at Amazon for $50 and $30, respectively, you’re looking at up to 40% in savings here and a pair of popular options from the brand that both deliver ultra-portability and waterproof designs.

As we mentioned above, there are notable Amazon price drops now live on the latest Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. The vibrantly-colored portable Bluetooth speaker is now sitting at the $87 Amazon all-time low, down from the regular $100 price tag, to deliver IP67 water-resistance, a fabric-wrapped design, and a build made of recycled materials. You can get a closer look at what it has to offer right here and be sure to swing by our portable Bluetooth speaker hub for more.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Speaker features:

ULTRA-PORTABLE. With a grab-and-go compact design weighing in at less than 650g, this is a truly portable outdoor speaker.

POWERFUL SOUND. Surprisingly powerful bass and True360 sound, Beosound Explore is speaker designed to complement any space, indoors and out.

RUGGED DESIGN. Waterproof and dust resistant, Beosound Explore also features a hard anodised aluminium shell for extra resistance to scratches

IMPRESSIVE BATTERY. With up to 27 hours of playtime at average listening volumes, this Bluetooth speaker is ideally suited to outdoor adventures.

