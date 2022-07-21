Land an originally $450 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker at $100 today

Harman Kardon is now offering its Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped in black. Originally $450 and still fetching as much directly from Harman Kardon when not on sale, they go for around $149 via Amazon third-party sellers at the moment with today’s offer matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked. The higher-end fabric finish stands out on this model along with the unique form-factor. This Bluetooth speaker packs in 8 hours of battery life and features one-button access to virtual assistants (both Siri and Google Now) alongside dual noise cancelling microphones, the ability to connect up to two wireless streaming audio sources at the same time, and high-quality HK sound. More details below.

Then dive into some of our latest speaker deals and audio related content below:

Just make sure you also check out our hands-on review from earlier this year on the striking Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin. This unique speaker delivers AirPlay 2 streaming in a product you might consider to be in a similar, albeit even higher-end category, as today’s lead offer on the Onyx model.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Amplify your listening experience by wirelessly connecting more than 100 HK Connect+ enabled speakers

The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound Connect up to 2 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music

Access Siri or Google Now from the speaker with a simple button press This can be easily configured via the HK Connect App

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!