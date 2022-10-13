Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio complements its latest 10.2-inch iPad at $114 (Reg. $149)

If you just locked in the fall Prime Day discount on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, Amazon is now marking down a must-have companion accessory. The official Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad is now on sale for the first time in over six months at $113.99 shipped. Normally fetching $149, today’s offer marks the second-best price of all time at $35 off. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad (as well as some other devices noted below) into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version. Then head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $30 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen. Plus, it comes in multiple styles, as well.

While the 10.2-inch iPad offer from Prime Day is now no longer available, the smallest device in Apple’s tablet lineup is in fact still on sale. Right now, second-best pricing has arrived on the iPad mini 6, which drops down to as low as $400 thanks to $99 discounts which also apply to higher storage capacities and cellular models.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one. It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!