Just $269 scores you a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad (Save $60)

If the higher-end iPadOS experiences aren’t catching your eye, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad. Now starting at a new all-time low, the Wi-Fi 64GB model is marked down to $269 shipped. Normally fetchign $329, this is $11 below our previous mention and a new all-time low at $60 off. Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is anything but, and now delivers its compelling suite of features for an even more compelling price.

The iPadOS experience is centered around the recent A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. And with reports that there won’t be a formal October keynote event, Apple may not even be planning a refreshed model this year period. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Stepping up to the next tier of the current iPadOS lineup, the latest iPad Air 5 is also down to a new all-time low as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale. Dropping to $519, this is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale with $80 in savings applied to a pair of storage capacities.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!