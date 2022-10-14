Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, Roterra, PDF Expert, and more

Friday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now live and up for the taking down below the fold. Just be sure to check out this deal on Apple’s official leather MagSafe wallet as well as this rare discount on its latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID alongside everything else in our dedicated hub. As for the apps, headliner offers include titles like Incredibox, Roterra games, Youtubers Life, ForzaTune Pro, PDF Expert, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Watercolorizer-photo artist: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Roterra 3 – A Sovereign Twist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Roterra Extreme – Great Escape: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: NinGenius Music Ultimate: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Yukawa – AUv3 Plugin Effect: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Solo Trip: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit, Sign PDFs: $80 (Reg. $140)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Polyglotte: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle 2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Circulous: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: All That Remains: Part 1: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Hearts 2: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RPG Liege Dragon: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VideoLUT: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Backtrack – Record Past Audio: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Incredibox:

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

