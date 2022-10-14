Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread, WarioWare, Kirby, Zelda, Pokémon, and more

Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. After Nintendo launched its latest eShop sale headlined by Metroid Dread at one of its best prices yet, Amazon has now matched those deals with titles starting from $7. Featuring notable price drops and some all-time lows on titles like the Square Enix RPG, TRIANGLE STRATEGY, Kirby Fighters 2, one of the best prices on the latest WarioWare, Fitness Boxing 2, Arms, and more, now’s a great time to shore up your Switch game library. These deals also join the return of Amazon’s Prime Switch game deals, so if you missed your chance at Skywayrd Sword, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and others, you can jump in once again right now. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

