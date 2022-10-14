Chefman’s 12-pc. blender regularly goes for $90 at Best Buy, now $30 shipped for today only

Chefman Countertop Blender

Amazon is now offering the 12-piece Chefman Countertop + Travel Dynamic Blending System for $29.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $980 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this model more regularly fetches around $45 at Amazon and has only dropped this low once before today there. Delivering an affordable countertop blending system, it features a 700-watt motor, three one-touch speed settings, and the ability to “crush ice into snow.” It also ships with an extensive range of accessories for the price including one 32-ounce easy-pour pitcher, one lid with filler cap, a 12-ounce tumbler, a pair of 24-ounce tumblers, an emulsifying blade, one grinding blade, a solid tumbler lid, travel lid, and more. Head below for additional details. 

All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a package as complete as today’s lead deal for under $30. But if it’s just a simple, basic blending situation you’re after, you can save a touch more with this Black+Decker Countertop Blender at $25. It ships with a 5-cup glass jar, boasts 550 watts of power, and includes ten speed settings – not nearly as feature rich and hard to recommend over the value of the Chefman above, but if you’re looking to save an additional $5, it is on option. 

If you’re looking for something specifically to heat up and froth the milk for at-home latte action, Instant’s 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother is still 25% off via Amazon right now. On the juicing front, we recently took a hands-on look at Magic Bullet’s new Mini Juicer, a model more than capable of juicing just about anything I could throw at it for $60 shipped. Take a closer look right here

Chefman Countertop Travel Blending System features:

  • GRAB AND GO: This versatile 12-piece blending set makes home blending simple and fast. Includes one 32-ounce easy-pour pitcher, one lid with filler cap, one 12-ounce tumbler, two 24-ounce tumblers, one emulsifying blade, one grinding blade, one solid tumbler lid, one comfort ring, and one travel lid.
  • POWERFUL 700-WATT MOTOR: Designed with a 700 Watt motor, the blending system handles any mixing, stirring, pulsing, or blending task with ease. Use one of the programmed speeds for easy one-touch blending or use pulse for maximum control.
  • EASY CLEAN: All accessories are BPA-free and dishwasher safe, no need to scrub clean after use. Place the plastic tumblers, lids, and blades on the top rack of the dishwasher, and the large pitcher on the bottom rack to achieve sparkling clean results. Then, simply wipe down the blending base.

