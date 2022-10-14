Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub for Mac starting at $67 in two styles (Save 33%)

After seeing the mini version go on sale yesterday, Amazon now offers the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $67.47 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time at 33% off and nearly $1 under our previous mention from back in August. Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub stand was also just refreshed in a new white colorway to complement the existing black style that’s on sale for $83.99 from its $100 price, as well. Either one stands out from other models on the market thanks to a slim form-factor that still manages to pack in ample I/O for your Mac or iPad. On top of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output, there’s also three USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers. You’ll also be able to refuel your machine with a USB-C passthrough charging port that can deliver as much as 100W of power to your machine.

Though if you’d prefer a more portable solution, the recently-released Twelve South StayGo Mini is more than suitable for the job. Still sitting at the $51 sale price, this accessory also comes in both black and white colorways to complement your setup. We took a hands-on look at the accessory right after it launched, finding it to be just as compelling of an offering for your MacBook as it is an iPad Pro. Though with the discounted attached, you can dive into how the savings breakdown in our previous deal coverage.

Amazon is now offering its 11-in-1 USB-C Hub for $97.75. Down from its normal going rate of $123, today’s deal marks a new 2022 low that we’ve tracked, and is also the best price we’ve seen in the past 12 months. Delivering ample I/O to your MacBook or Windows laptop setup, this dock features up to 100W USB-C PD charging passthrough, both DisplayPort and HDMI outputs at 4K30, three USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, SD and microSD readers, and more. It’s also a pedestal-style dock which means you can use it to raise a laptop up a bit to a more ergonomic height for working at a desk.

As far as the latest from Twelve South goes, the brand just launched a refreshed version of its popular HoverBar Duo iPad stand earlier this fall. Improving all of the ergonomic mounting features of the original model, this new release packs an even more flexible design and now even comes in an additional colorway. You can learn all about it in our launch coverage.

Twelve South StayGo features:

StayGo helps to solve the problem of not enough ports for your type C laptop or MacBook. What makes StayGo unique, is the fact that the included 1 meter cable gives you the length to store the hub out of sight. Keep your workspace free of clutter by avoiding cords or dongles hanging off the side of your laptop. Connect backup drives, download photos from an SD card, hook up external HDMI monitors, and more in one compact box.

