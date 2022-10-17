Save on Arlo smart cameras, video doorbells, and more from $72 at Amazon

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Arlo’s latest smart home video cameras with free shipping across the board. Amongst the full page of price cuts, our top pick is the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera at $71.99. Normally selling for $100, you’re looking at 28% in savings with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $7 under our previous mention from back in September. Outfitting your Alexa or Google Assistant setup with a standalone smart home security camera, Arlo Essential pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi with an indoor design. It sports a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view and even takes a more privacy-focused stance thanks to a built-in automated shield that covers the camera lens while you’re home for some extra peace of mind. Then other features like support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way talk round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem, and you can get more details down below.

Alongside the more entry-level camera featured above, there is also a collection of other ways to outfit your Alexa or Google Assistant setup with some added smart surveillance tech courtesy of Arlo. Including everything from more comprehensive camera systems to outdoor offerings, video doorbells, and floodlight-packed models, you’ll find all of the discounts outlined over on Amazon’s landing page.

If you’re looking to bring smart home control to your space in a more ambient way, Govee’s Smart 10-foot Wi-Fi Neon Rope Light is now sitting at its lowest Amazon price to date. Delivering Alexa and Assistant control with a unique design that imitates neon lighting, this offering now rests at $47.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera features:

Protect your home while away without comprising your privacy when at home. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is a 1080p monitor that captures video in HD and offers a way to reassure your privacy with an automated privacy shield, controllable through the Arlo App. Receive motion alerts directly to your phone and use 2-way audio to hear and speak to visitors to make an ideal baby camera monitor. See at night, with black and white night vision.

