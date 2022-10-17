Save $300 on Arcade1Up’s 10-game PAC-MAN Table at $400 shipped, plus more from $120

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Black Series Edition Head-to-Head Gaming Table for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently matched at Walmart, this is $300 off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Arcade1Up delivers a nostalgic table-style arcade machine with a top-mounted 17-inch color display (complete with a clear protective surface to guard against spills) as well as a pair of arcade-style controls on either side for retro two-player action. Built-in speakers with adjustable volume are joined by 10 built-in games including PAC-MAC, PAC & PAL, PAC-MAN Plus, Super PAC-MAN, PAC-Mania, and PAC-Land as well as some other classics like Galaga, Galaxian, Dig Dug, and Dig Dug II. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals and details.

More Arcade1Up deals:

All of today’s console game deals are waiting in this morning’s roundup if you’re looking for some Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Headliner offers include one of the best deals ever on Splatoon 3 as well as offers on NBA 2K23, Rabbids: Party of Legends, Resident Evil 3, Metroid Dread, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. Just be sure to check out Arcade1Up’s Marvel vs Capcom 2 cabinet with WI-Fi connectivity, a light-up marquee, and more as well.

Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Gaming Table features:

Standing 29” high, Head-to-Heads play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. And YES, they have clear cover tops, to protect from those accidental spills! Power up that arcade nostalgia (no matter what decade you grew up in!), as you guide PAC-MAN through those mazes while evading Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde. And when you’re ready for a change of pace, this Pac table PACKS in an unreal eleven additional classic games: GALAGA, DIG DUG, MAPPY, DIG DUGII, ROLLING THUNDER, THE TOWER OF DRUAGA, ROMPERS, NEW RALLY-X, GALAXIAN, PAC & PAL, and SUPER PAC-MAN all included!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!