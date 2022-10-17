Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $30, Splatoon 3 $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PlayStation and Xbox for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s price drops deliver new all-time lows at up to 50% off, although we have seen this title sitting in the $40 range as of late. If you’re yet to pick this one up, it can be a great way to bring some Borderlands-like action to your gaming library. Set within an “extraordinary tabletop realm,” Players will experience the Borderlands-style cell shading-like visuals alongside some familiar combat mechanics enhanced with a slew of magical spells. You can play through the story solo or with 4-player co-op action alongside the multiclass character system with “deep customization.” Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- With code COUNTDOWN22
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- With code COUNTDOWN22
- NBA 2K23 from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $42 (Reg. $60)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON QUEST XI S $35 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Skyward SWitrd HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Essential Picks Digital Game sale from $2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $60 (Reg. $85)
- Plus Happy Home Paradise DLC
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake from $28 (Reg. $60+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy from $35 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Square Enix Prime Day game sale from $20
- Nintendo Switch Sports w/ leg strap $40 (Reg. $50)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- WWE 2K22 from $27 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest II eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $34 (Reg. $40)
- Rollerdrome PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
