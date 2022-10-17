Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $30, Splatoon 3 $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PlayStation and Xbox for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s price drops deliver new all-time lows at up to 50% off, although we have seen this title sitting in the $40 range as of late. If you’re yet to pick this one up, it can be a great way to bring some Borderlands-like action to your gaming library. Set within an “extraordinary tabletop realm,” Players will experience the Borderlands-style cell shading-like visuals alongside some familiar combat mechanics enhanced with a slew of magical spells. You can play through the story solo or with 4-player co-op action alongside the multiclass character system with “deep customization.” Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

