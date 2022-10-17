Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse is now more budget-friendly at just $20 (50% off)

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $40 $20
Logitech G203 Lightsync on desk

Amazon is offering the Logitech G203 Wired USB Gaming Mouse for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal $40 going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked and marks the second-best price all-time. This budget-focused mouse is perfect for those looking to build a lower-cost setup. It features an 8,000 DPI sensor that can be adjusted in 5 DPI increments. There’s also built-in RGB lighting that’s customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software on your desktop. On top of that, there are six buttons that you can customize the function of, making this mouse quite versatile for its budget-focused price. Dive into both our hands-on review and announcement coverage to learn more about what this mouse has to offer and then keep reading for additional information.

Does your computer have USB-C and not USB-A? For $8, this 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters is perfect for making your new mouse compatible with newer computers. You’ll find an aluminum build that offers a premium feel alongside USB 3.0 speeds which deliver quick file transfers. Plus, it’s so small that you can just leave it on the end of the mouse and forget it’s there.

Upgrade to an ultra-lightweight HyperX Pulsefire Haste while it’s on sale for a low of $30 right now. Down 33% from its normal going rate, the Pulsefire Haste weighs less than the G203 and is great for those who prefer something with a more minimal footprint when gaming.

Logitech G203 Wired USB Gaming Mouse features:

G203 Lightsync is ready to play with an 8, 000 DPI sensor and customizable, vibrant Lightsync RGB. LIGHTSYNC RGB can be customized with color wave effects or patterns across – 16. 8 million colors to suit your play style, setup, and mood. A classic 6-button design gets you right into the game and can be programmed to simplify tasks. G203 is designed to maximize the fun in your game. Lightsync RGB can be customized with color wave effects or patterns across – 16. 8 million colors to suit your play style, setup, and mood. Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM.

