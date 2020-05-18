In recent years, there has been a lot of new technology coming to gaming mice. New releases have featured everything from high-speed wireless and optical switches to sensors with crazy high DPI. The latest from Logitech, though, sticks to the basics with an updated, classic design. In a familiar wired 6-button design, the Logitech G203 Lightsync doesn’t break any molds but updates an old favorite, the G203 Prodigy without breaking the bank. Head below to see and hear it in action.

Where does it sit?

Coming in at $40, the G203 Lightsync is almost the most affordable gaming mouse from Logitech, beat only by the discounted G203 Prodigy that it is a follow up of. That price puts it up against some stiff competition, though, mainly the recent Viper Mini from Razer which shares the same affordable price with industry-leading 61g lightweight design.

Fit and Feel

The tried and true symmetrical design feels familiar with two side buttons on the left side. While it has a small footprint overall, it feels good in the hand. The mouse is slightly shorter from front to back than the recent Viper Mini from Razer, but a little bit wider at 62.14mm and shares a similar height. It feels small for my hand, but I did find it comfortable for gaming with a claw style grip. I’ve been using the G703 recently and that size seems to fit my hand better.

At 85g, the G203 Lightsync is lightweight, but not as light as the 61g Viper Mini we mentioned earlier. Even at that weight, the G203 felt plenty quick to me and was easy to use for quick sweeps while playing Warzone. Shedding weight has been the name of the game with mice recently. For another lightweight option, check out the Model D from Glorious PC Gaming.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: Video

In Use

Logitech doesn’t give a name for the sensor in the G203 Lightsync, but it is described as “gaming grade” with DPI ranges from 200-8,000. It worked well in my testing and seemed to track my movements accurately.

All of the switches felt great in my experience. Left and right click have a satisfying sound with consistent performance and relatively easy actuation. Because it is smaller, I played with a more aggressive claw style grip to have my palm on the back of the mouse. This put my fingertips at a more aggressive angle on the mouse buttons and lead to a few misfires. If I used the mouse exclusively for a while I would get more used to that style and I don’t think that’d be an issue for me, and it probably isn’t an issue for people used to playing claw style or with smaller hands.

Lightsync and Logitech G Hub

Like the name would imply, one of the main features is the inclusion of Lightsync customization within the Logitech G Hub app. The G logo lights up but there is also a bright multi-zone line around the back of the mouse which lets you use features like wave, audio visualizer and plenty of other options.

Also within the G Hub, you can change sensitivities and button mappings. One interesting inclusion is the ability to assign a DPI toggle. This isn’t pre-assigned to any button, but can be turned on so that instead of cycling through all of the DPI settings, you can switch back and forth between two common settings.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Logitech G203 Lightsync sports a classic design with some nice updated features and brilliant lighting with Lightsync. Of course, there is competition at this price point, but if you’re a fan of Logitech and are looking for an entry-level gaming mouse that performs well with plenty of RGB lighting, the G203 Lightsync keeps it simple.

