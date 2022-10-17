Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO Plus 128GB microSD drops back to Amazon all-time low at $17

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched last September at $35 and has dropped down to between $20 and $22 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we have seen it go for under $18. Providing Android smartphones, drone and camera rigs, gaming consoles, and more with 128GB of additional storage, it can move data at up to 160MB/s. Featuring U3, Class10 speeds as well as modern A2 app-loading ratings, it is also backed by a 10-year warranty with protection against extreme temperature, water, magnets, x-rays, and more. Hit up our Tested with 9to5Toys review for additional details and head below for more.

While not quite as fast as the pro Samsung model above, the PNY Premier-X Class 10 microSD cards are a notable alternative that start at $9 Prime shipped on Amazon. If you’re just after some casual addition storage for your microSD-ready gear, this one is worth a closer look as well.

If you’re looking to add some card reader action to your MacBook setup (or any USB-C laptop) however, the ongoing deal on the Twelve South StayGo hub is a notable option. Now 33% off, Twelve South’s StayGo features 4K 60Hz HDMI, three USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and the aforementioned SD card readers. Get a closer look at the 100W power passthrough hub right here.

Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC features:

YOUR NEW GO-TO CARD: Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.

TAKE YOUR BURST SHOT: Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

ADD SPACE, KEEP IT ALL: Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

